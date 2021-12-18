Baylor Romney to Start at QB for BYU in the Independence Bowl

Due to a foot injury for BYU QB Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney will get the start for the Cougars in the Independence Bowl against UAB.

Kalani Sitake tells me in our pregame interview that Jaren Hall was injured in the USC game and will not start today.



Baylor Romney will start at QB; Hall could be made available, depending on weather conditions. Jacob Conover and Sol-Jay Maiava are also in the backup mix. — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) December 18, 2021

Hall hurt his foot in the USC game last month but was able to finish out the game. He’s spent most of the last three weeks in a boot and was hoping to be able to give it a go today, but Romney will get the first snaps. Hall will still be dressed and could still be available, if needed.

Hall was banged up earlier this season with injuries to his ribs and shoulder, allowing Romney to finish the end of the Arizona State game and start against South Florida and Utah State. Romney filled in well when his name was called, completing 72% of his passes and throwing for 584 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

The forecast is calling for quite a bit of rain, so expect the BYU offense to rely heavily on Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier is just 174 yards away from taking over Luke Staley and the BYU all-time single-season rush record.