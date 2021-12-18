BYU Falls to UAB in Independence Bowl

BYU failed to put a bow on a historically great season as they fell 31-28 to UAB in the Independence Bowl.

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns to pass Luke Staley’s single-season rushing record, but BYU’s defense couldn’t stop UAB in the fourth quarter and allowed UAB to control the clock. Baylor Romney started for an injured Jaren Hall and didn’t have any turnovers, but he didn’t make enough plays to put BYU over the top.

BYU finishes the season 10-3 and exceeded just about everyone’s expectations after losing Zach Wilson and multiple other starters to the NFL, but the loss definitely dampens the mood as BYU heads into the offseason.

BYU will now await the decision of some key players on whether they will return next season — namely Tyler Allgeier and WR Gunner Romney. Neil Pau’u already accepted an invitation to the Hulu Bowl, indicating that he is likely gone.

BYU’s next game will be September 3, 2022 at South Florida.