BYU Rides Hot Shooting in Road Win Over Weber State

BYU had its best offensive showing of the year as they beat Weber State 89-71 Saturday night in Ogden.

BYU made a season-high 16 three pointers and had four players score in double figures. Alex Barcello led the way with 23 points and Seneca Knight and Spencer Johnson added 14 and 13 points off the bench, respectively. Trevin Knell scored 11 points, including three first half makes from three.

Weber State tied the game at 44 early in the second half, but Barcello canned a couple threes and BYU never looked back. BYU had 10 turnovers in the first half to keep Weber State in the game, but had just four second half turnovers to pull away from the Wildcats. BYU continued its strong rebounding and won the battle on the glass, 38-27.

BYU heads to Hawaii next week for three games in the Diamond Head Classic. BYU will be the favorite to win the tournament, which would put a nice bow on the non-conference slate. They open with South Florida Wednesday night before playing either Hawaii or Vanderbilt in the semifinals.