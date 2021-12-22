How to watch BYU Basketball vs. USF in the Diamond Head Classic

Aloooooha! BYU Basketball is in Honolulu for the Diamond Head Classic this Christmas week. The first game of the event for the Cougars will be against the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday night.

BYU Basketball is 9-2 overall after an 89-71 win at Weber State on Saturday. USF (out of the AAC) is 4-5 on the year, and last played on Saturday too, losing 66-55 to the Florida Gators.

For the full Diamond Head Classic bracket and more info, check out this link. For Vanquish the Foe’s preview, expectations, and more, check out this one.

Games will be played the University of Hawaii’s Stan Sheriff Center. If you will be on the mainland, here’s how you can watch the Cougs open play in Hawaii:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPNU

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play)

Corey Williams (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.