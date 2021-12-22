BYU WR Neil Pau’u Declares For NFL Draft

After 5 years at BYU, Wide Receiver Neil Pau’u announced that he would forego his sixth year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

Pau’u had one year of eligibility of remaining due to the COVID 2020 year, but he decided to move on to the next chapter of his life. He has already accepted an invite to participate in the Hula bowl on January 15 and perform in front of NFL scouts.

In the four seasons he played at BYU, Pau’u had 123 receptions for 1,484 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was among BYU’s leading receivers in 2020 and 2021, surpassing 500 receiving yards and 45 receptions both seasons. He had a career high 603 yards in 2020 and a career high 6 receiving touchdowns this season.

Pau’u isn’t a burner, but he has a big frame at 6-foot-4 and sure hands. He may not get drafted, but he’ll likely get a camp invite as a UDFA and look to make something of his NFL career.

At WR, BYU now awaits the decision of Gunner Romney, who is also weighing his future. Puka Nacua hasn’t mentioned anything publicly if he’s considering leaving, but all indications are that he will return to BYU in 2022. Puka and Gunner would lead a very formidable WR group, with Keanu Hill ready to take on a bigger role and Chase Roberts ready to contribute after redshirting this year post-mission.

Good luck to Neil in his next chapter!