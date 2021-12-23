How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Vanderbilt in the Diamond Head Classic

BYU Basketball’s second game in the Diamond Head Classic is on Thursday night in Honolulu.

The BYU Cougars first faced the South Florida Bulls in quarterfinal play on Wednesday night, winning and advancing, with a final score of 54-39. It was a defensive slugfest, to say the least. That win over USF brought the Cougars to 10-2 on the season.

The Southeastern Conference’s Vanderbilt Commodores played in the late game in Honolulu, against the hosting Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Commodores came out victorious, 68-54. That brought Vanderbilt to 7-4 on the season.

This will be the first meeting of the Cougars and the Commodores since 1958 (BYU lost that one). If you won’t be on Oahu to watch the game, here’s how you can see it:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Dec. 23, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play)

Corey Williams (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.