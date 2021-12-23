BYU Falls to Vanderbilt, Draws Liberty in Consolation Game

BYU had chances to win, but Scottie Pippen Jr was too much down the stretch as Vanderbilt beat BYU 69-67 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic.

Alex Barcello had two looks in the final seconds to tie it, but he missed a free throw runner and an offensive putback at the rim. Barcello looked like he might have taken some contact on the putback, but no foul was called.

Turnovers were BYU’s Achilles heel, as they lost the turnover battle 19-10. Foul trouble also altered Mark Pope’s rotations more than he would have liked.

BYU held Scottie Pippen Jr in check for much of the game, but they had no answer for him and the star guard finished with 23 points.

BYU falls to 10-3 with the loss and will play Liberty Christmas evening. Liberty lost a close one to Stanford despite a career high 41 points from star guard Darius McGhee.