How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Liberty in the Diamond Head Classic

BYU Basketball will play its last game of the Diamond Head Classic on Christmas afternoon.

BYU first played South Florida in the Classic, then advanced to play Vanderbilt. The Cougars lost to the Commodores in a close one Thursday night, 69-67. BYU is now 10-3 on the season. They will be battling Liberty for third place in the event.

Liberty plays in the ASUN Conference and is 8-5 on the year. The Flames ended up in the third-place game after losing to Stanford on Thursday afternoon, 79-76. Prior to that loss, Liberty beat Northern Iowa in their first game of the Diamond Head Classic.

The last time BYU and Liberty met was in 2006, and BYU won. If you aren’t on the islands, here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

Game Notes:

BYU

Liberty

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play)

Corey Williams (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.