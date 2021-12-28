BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Declares For NFL Draft

After one of the best offensive season’s in BYU history, star running back Tyler Allgeier announced that he will declare for the NFL Draft.

Allgeier was the star of BYU’s 2021 season, setting the school-record with 1,601 rushing yards and rushing for 23 touchdowns. Allgeier followed this up with a 2020 season where he also rushed over 1000 yards. Allgeier leaves BYU fifth on the all-time rushing list and second in rushing touchdowns.

Allgeier’s story is amazing, coming to BYU as a walk-on in 2018 with no other Division One offers. After a stint as a starting linebacker, he returned to running back and subsequently became an all-timer at BYU with his physical running style.

The 2022 draft will be deep at the running back position, but Allgeier should get drafted and will have a great opportunity to make an impact in the NFL in 2022. BYU returns second-leading rusher Lopini Katoa next season along with others such as Jackson McChesney and Miles Davis, but BYU could elect to go in the transfer portal to replace Allgeier.

Good luck to Tyler in the NFL!