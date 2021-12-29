How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Westminster

After its trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic, and before its first conference game on Saturday, BYU Basketball returns to the Marriott Center to play the Westminster Griffins on Wednesday night.

BYU, who comes back from Hawaii 11-3 on the year, last played on Christmas, beating Liberty for third place in the Diamond Head Classic, 80-75. They beat USF then lost to Vanderbilt in their other two games on Oahu.

Westminster College is 5-6 overall, 3-2 in RMAC play. The DII Griffins last played on Dec. 16, losing by just a point to Colorado State Pueblo, 78-77. Despite the about 50 mile distance between BYU and Westminster, this will be just their second meeting ever. Last year, BYU beat Westminster, 108-59.

If you won’t be at the game in Provo, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Dec. 29, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (courtside)

Pre and Post-Game Coverage:

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game.

Radio Coverage:

