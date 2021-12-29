BYU Closes Non-Conference Play With Win Over Westminster

BYU couldn’t make the game a blowout, but they closed out non-conference play with a 65-53 win over Westminster Wednesday night in Provo.

Gideon George came off the bench to lead all scorers with 17 points, including 6-10 from three, to continue his recent shooting surge from beyond the arc. Three-point shooting was one of the few bright spots for BYU, as they shot 14-31 on the night. BYU only made 12 two-pointers and shot 1-3 from the foul line in a lackluster offensive showing versus a Division Two opponent.

Seneca Knight and Spencer Johnson both missed the game for undisclosed reasons — Seneca Knight was on the bench in street clothes while Johnson was not on the bench with the team.

BYU moves to 12-3 on the season with WCC play about to start. BYU’s WCC opener Saturday at Portland was postponed earlier today due to COVID issues in the Portland program. If no other game is moved up, BYU’s next game will be January 6 versus Pacific in Provo.