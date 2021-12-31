BYU QB Baylor Romney Announces He Will “Move On” From BYU

After three seasons as BYU’s primary backup quarterback, Baylor Romney announced Friday that he will “move on” from the BYU Football program for his “next challenge.”

Romney did not say he would enter the transfer portal, meaning he could be calling it a career and moving on with his life. If he did transfer, he would surely get a shot a starting job at another school.

After committing to Nevada out of high school, Baylor came to BYU after his mission in 2018 and stayed at BYU for four years. He played in 16 games over three seasons, compiling a 5-1 record as a starter. In his first career start in 2019, Baylor led BYU to an upset win over 14th ranked Boise State at home. Baylor was a steady presence during his time at BYU and one of the best backup QBs in the country, keeping BYU afloat during injuries and adding to one of the deepest QB rooms in the country.

Without Baylor at QB, BYU returns Jaren Hall, Jacob Conover, Sol-Jay Maiava, and Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan. Fennegan redshirted this season after starting a handful of games at Boise State in 2020.

Good luck to Baylor in the next chapter of his life!