How to watch no. 12 BYU Basketball at Missouri State

No. 12 BYU Basketball will finish up a stretch of road games at Missouri State on Saturday afternoon.

The BYU Cougars head in to the matchup with the Bears off a disappointing loss at Utah Valley on Wednesday. The Cougars were defeated in overtime, 72-65. That was the first loss of the season for BYU, bringing them to 6-1 on the year.

The Cougars and Bears have met twice previously, but the last time was in 1987. Missouri State won that one in overtime, 62-61. BYU has never played at Missouri State, though.

The Bears are 4-3 on the year and last played on Wednesday at Illinois State. Missouri State lost in overtime, 79-74, so both BYU and Missouri State are coming off of OT losses. That game against Illinois State opened Missouri Valley Conference play for Missouri State.

Here’s how you can watch the game:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Dec. 4, 2:00 p.m. MT

Location:

JQH Arena, Springfield, MO

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBS Sports Network

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

John Sadak (play-by-play)

Tim Boyle (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.