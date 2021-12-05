BYU To Play UAB in Independence Bowl

BYU will head to Shreveport, Louisiana to take on UAB in the Independence Bowl. The game will be Saturday, December 18 at 3:30 ET on ABC.

Many were hoping ESPN would move things around to get a better bowl matchup, but instead BYU will take on the 8-4 Blazers of Conference USA. BYU heads into the bowl game ranked #13 in the CFP rankings, down one spot from last week. BYU was passed by Pac-12 champ Utah and ACC champ Pitt. BYU remained at #12 in the AP Poll.

UAB won their season finale versus UTEP after narrowly falling to UTSA the game prior. They played one P5 team and got smashed 56-7 by the Georgia Bulldogs. The player on offense to watch for UAB is running back DeWayne McBride, who ran fro 1188 yards this season. UAB is 110th nationally in scoring offense with 29.3 ppg and 41st in scoring defense, giving up 22.8 ppg.

The matchup doesn’t move the needle for BYU fans, but BYU will have the chance to finish 11-2, top 10, and set themselves up for a preseason top 25 ranking next season.