BYU Basketball Checks in at 24 in AP Poll

One week after rocketing up to number 12, BYU hoops tumbled to number 24 in the latest AP Poll. The loss to UVU combined with the SDSU and Oregon wins losing some of their luster factored in to BYU falling 12 spots.

The 24 ranking seems about right, as it is in line for where BYU is at in the KenPom and NET rankings. BYU has 4 Top 100 KenPom wins on the year — SDSU, Oregon, Utah, and Missouri State — and have two more opportunities this week with Utah State and Creighton.

Utah State is BYU’s lone home game this month and will provide a test. Justin Bean has taken a huge leap and is one of the most productive players in the country. The Aggies are 6-2 and already boast a win over Oklahoma. USU is currently ranked 60 in KenPom.

BYU will play 7-2 Creighton at a neutral site in South Dakota. The Blue Jays are #72 in KenPom, but are 0-2 versus teams in the KenPom top 100. They have decent size and a couple high level freshmen that they rely on.

BYU takes on Utah State Wednesday night and Creighton Saturday morning.