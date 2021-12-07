BYU Alums Have Exciting Week 13 in NFL

BYU had a strong showing during the Week 13 slate of games in the NFL. Former Cougars all across the league made an impact for their teams.

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill made his first start at quarterback this season, replacing the ineffective Trevor Siemian. He faced off against the Cowboys under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football. Throughout the game, it was a roller coaster experience with Hill behind center. At times, he looked comfortable in the role of starting quarterback, throwing darts all over the field. He completed 19 passes out of 41 attempts for 264 yards and two passing touchdowns. He even found former Texas Longhorn Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a score, in a twist of fate, since Hill routinely tortured the Longhorns while at BYU. He also had one of his signature hurdles.

On the ground, Taysom did Taysom things. He ran 11 times for 101 yards, reaching the century mark as a QB, something only Lamar Jackson has done so far this season. The Saints eventually lost as Hill unfortunately threw four interceptions, a few of them were not entirely his fault, along with a lackluster 46.3 completion percentage. He should get another chance at the starting role next week.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

To say Wilson’s rookie season has been a roller coaster would be an understatement. At times, it has been a flat out disaster. The Jets, frankly, are bad. The offensive line is a mess and the receivers are among the league leaders in passes dropped as a unit. Wilson, at times, has not helped himself out by missing easy targets and leaving a clean pocket too early or making ill-advised throws.

However, at least for a time on Sunday against the Eagles, he looked more comfortable than he had all year prior. He ended up with three total touchdowns in the first half against Philadelphia, two through the air and one with his legs. He finished with 227 passing yards and an 84.0 passer rating, which is the second-best mark of the season for Wilson. There is still plenty of work to do but Wilson put his foot in the ground and got the trend moving forward, not backward.

His QBR per ESPN this week ranks 15th among the 26 quarterbacks this week.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

For the second week in a row, Williams was the feature back for Detroit, following D’Andre Swift’s injury. He posted his best rushing day of the 2021 season, tallying 71 yards on 17 carries, good enough for an average of 4.2 yards per carry. He also had one catch for nine yards.

The Lions finally got into the win column for the first time this season, beating the Vikings on the last play of the game. Williams was a key part in guiding the Lions to win No. 1.

Daniel Sorensen, S, Kansas City Chiefs

For the most part, Sorensen has had a quiet season. The Chiefs have struggled at times, including Sorensen. However, the Chiefs made a statement on Sunday Night Football against the Broncos. Sorensen was one of the biggest highlights of the game, returning an interception 75 yards for a touchdown, the fourth pick-six of his career.

75-yard pick 6 for Daniel Sorensen



Chiefs are in full control.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pySsWJlTk5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2021

He finished the night with two tackles, an interception and one pass defended.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers and Bengals squared off for a high-flying, high-scoring game. Joe Burrow and the Bengals kept Michael Davis and the Chargers’ defense busy all game. Davis made one of the most acrobatic interceptions of the entire season around the league.

What concentration by Michael Davis on the INT! #BoltUp



: #LACvsCIN on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/0CNsDR3Xpt — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

He finished the game with two tackles and three passes defended along with his dramatic interception.

Other notables

Kyle Van Noy, LB, New England Patriots- 1 tackle, 1 pass defended, 1 QB hit

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Chicago Bears- 3 tackles