How to watch no. 24 BYU Basketball vs. Utah State

BYU Basketball will be back at the Marriott Center Wednesday night with the Utah State Aggies visiting.

BYU, who fell from 12 to 24 in the AP Poll this week, last played at Missouri State on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars won that one in Springfield, 74-68. BYU is now 7-1 with that one loss coming at UVU about a week ago. BYU is still adjusting to life without Gavin Baxter, who tore his ACL in that UVU loss, but will hopefully have Gideon George back from illness very soon.

The game in Provo will be the first true road game for the Mountain West Conference’s Aggies. Utah State is 6-2 overall and last played on Thursday against a familiar opponent for BYU, the Saint Mary’s Gaels. Utah State fell just short in that one, 60-58.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center in person to welcome the Cougars back after three games away (and then they actually won’t be back at the Marriott Center until Dec. 29), here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Dec. 8, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Pre and Post-Game Coverage:

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game.

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.