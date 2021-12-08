Strong Start Fuels BYU in 10th Straight Win Over Utah State

A strong first 30 minutes overcame a rougher ending for #24 BYU as they beat Utah State 82-71 Wednesday night in Provo. The win was BYU’s 10th straight over the Aggies on the hardwood.

Four BYU players finished in double figures, led by 17 from Alex Barcello and 14 apiece from Te’Jon Lucas and Fousseyni Traore. Trevin Knell found his shooting stroke and had 13 points.

BYU broke out of its shooting slump, shooting 50% from the floor and 11-24 (46%) from three-point range. Trevin Knell hit three triples and Barcello, Lucas and Johnson all knocked down two. BYU was 19-22 from the foul line compared to Utah State’s 9-20.

BYU led by 12 at half and as much as 20 in the second half, but a 16-3 run from the Aggies cut BYU’s lead to 7. USU couldn’t hit free throws down the stretch, however, and prevented BYU from feeling truly threatened.

Gideon George returned after missing both games last week due to illness and gave BYU 5 points, 7 boards, and great defense.

BYU moves to 8-1 on the season and travels to South Dakota to play 7-2 Creighton Saturday morning at 10am MT on FS1.