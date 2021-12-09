11-seed BYU Volleyball falls to 6-seed Purdue in Sweet Sixteen

BYU Women’s Volleyball’s season ended early on Thursday afternoon as they fell to 6-seed Purdue in five sets (12-25, 25-16, 25-21, 13-25, 16-18).

The Cougars had to overcome a slow start in the first set that saw the Boilmakers jump out to an early lead.

The second set was much better from the Cougars, winning the set by nine in the end as the cleaned up the attack errors that plagued them in the first set. The third set was tight, with the Cougars eventually winning, but the fourth set was all Boilmakers, as they jumped to a 6-0 lead over the Cougars and never let up.

The Cougars burst out to an early 5-1 lead to start the fifth set, but the Boilmakers came back and evened it up at 7. The Cougars then burst out to another lead, reaching match point at 14-10. The Boilmakers would make a comeback, as two aces from Jena Otec brought the Boilmakers even, before taking the lead at 15-14. The Cougars would match that, only for Purdue to go back up. The last tie for the Cougars was at 16-16, as the Boilmakers would score the next two points to win the set and the match.

The Cougars lone loss during the regular season was against Pitt, who got the #3 overall seed in the tournament. The Cougars finished the season 30-2, their third 30-win season in five seasons. The Cougars have won 25 or more matches in every season now since 2014.