BYU Finishes Season Ranked 19 in AP Top 25 Poll

After a 10-3 season, BYU checked in at number 19 in the final AP Poll of the college football season. BYU finished ranked 11 last season, making this the first time BYU has had back-to-back AP Top 20 finishes since 2006-2007.

BYU finished the season 2-1 versus teams that ended the year ranked — Baylor ended at #5, Utah at #12, and Utah State at #24. BYU has five opponents in 2022 that finished the season ranked. BYU plays Utah State and Baylor next season, and #8 Notre Dame, #21 Arkansas and #22 Oregon are all BYU opponents in 2022.

With a #19 final ranking and most of the starters returning next season, BYU has a good shot to be ranked in the 2022 preseason AP Poll since they started #20 in 2009. Tyler Allgeier, Neil Pau’u and James Empey are the main contributors that leave on offense, but BYU returns Jaren Hall, most of the offensive line, and adds Cal transfer Christopher Brooks at running back and Oregon OT transfer Kingsley Suamataia. Both players will participate in Spring Ball.

Spring Ball will likely begin at the end of February or the beginning of March, where BYU will prepare for its last season of independence before joining the Big 12 in 2023.