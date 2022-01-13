How to watch BYU Basketball at no. 2 Gonzaga

BYU Basketball will play in its first conference road game of the season on Thursday night against the no. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The BYU Cougars had another huge WCC game on Saturday, beating Saint Mary’s, 52-43 at the Marriott Center. Arguably uncharacteristic of past BYU teams, defense is a huge difference maker to this squad, with the Saint Mary’s win being clear proof. BYU is 2-0 in conference play and 14-3 overall.

Gonzaga, who rose to no. 2 from no. 4 in the AP Poll this week, and started the season ranked as no. 1, has played just one conference game so far. The Bulldogs beat the Pepperdine Waves in Spokane on Sat., The final score 117-83 being the final score. Gonzaga is 12-2 on the season with those two losses coming at the hands of Duke (at the end of Nov.) and Alabama (at the beginning of Dec. — both teams were in the AP Top 20 at the time).

Here’s how you can watch Cougars at Bulldogs:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Jan. 13, 9:00 p.m. MT

Location:

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Flemming (play-by-play)

Jay Bilas (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

