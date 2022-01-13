Gonzaga Offense Too Much As Zags Blow Out BYU

Gonzaga put on an absolute offensive clinic as they blew out BYU 110-84 Thursday night in Spokane.

BYU’s offense looked better after putting up 52 points versus Saint Mary’s, but Gonzaga shot 69% from the floor and got just about any look they wanted. Drew Timme scored 30 points and Andrew Nembhard and Julian Strawther each had over 20 points to pace the Zags.

BYU started the game on a 7-0 run and went into halftime down 61-49, but the Cougars simply didn’t have enough offensive firepower to keep up with the Zags. Alex Barcello led BYU with 19 points and Caleb Lohner had one of his offensive games with 17 points, including 2 made three pointers. BYU made 10 threes in the first half and 13 on the night.

BYU has another big name Saturday when they stay on the road to take on 15-2 San Francisco in what could determine the second best team in the WCC.