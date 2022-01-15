How to watch BYU Basketball at San Francisco

BYU Basketball’s scheduled to play at San Francisco Saturday night as a stretch of difficult games continues for the Cougars.

A week ago BYU beat Saint Mary’s in a defensive slugfest, but on Thursday the Cougars fell victim to Gonzaga’s impressive-as-ever offense. The final score in Spokane was 110-84. Eighty four is one of BYU’s higher scores on the season, though, so there’s some heart to be taken in BYU’s offensive performance. BYU is now 14-4 overall, 2-1 in conference play.

San Francisco is having a very good year. The Dons are 15-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. USF’s only losses came by one point to Grand Canyon back in Dec., and then by 5 against Loyola Chicago on Jan. 6. The Dons game against Saint Mary’s was postponed, so they opened conference play with a win against San Diego. USF last played on Thursday. They beat LMU, 97-73. This will be the sixth home game in a row for San Francisco. They are significantly favored in the matchup with BYU, with ESPN’s FPI giving them a 65 percent chance to win.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 15, 9:00 p.m. MT

Location:

War Memorial at the Sobrato Center, San Francisco, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBSSN

Online Stream:

Radio Coverage:

