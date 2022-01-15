ESPN’s Jay Bilas: “Alex Barcello of BYU is the best shooter in the country.”

Alex Barcello has been at BYU for three seasons, and in each season has been among the nation’s leaders in three-point field goal percentage. After two seasons as a reserve at Arizona, Barcello has shot over 47% from three in each of his seasons at BYU, including 47.9% through 18 games to start the 2021-2022 season.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas has taken notice of Barcello, calling him the nation’s best shooter during a segment of Saturday morning’s College Gameday.

“I will say though, Alex Barcello of BYU is the best shooter in the country. He’s the best shooter.”

Jay Bilas: “I will say though, Alex Barcello of BYU is the best shooter in the country. He’s the best shooter.” pic.twitter.com/qv3nSTeNd8 — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) January 15, 2022

Bilas just got an in-depth look at Barcello, as he was on the call for the BYU-Gonzaga game where Barcello had 19 points on 4-6 shooting from deep.

Barcello has been the number one focal point of opposing defenses every night for two seasons but has still managed to put up bonkers efficiency numbers. ESPN has Barcello as 46th nationally in three-point percentage, but no one in the top 50 has as many three-point attempts as Barcello.

AB averages 5.3 three-point attempts per game, but he probably should be shooting even more with how lethal he is. Barcello is shooting 47.1% overall from the field and 89% from the foul line on the year, making him a candidate for 50/40/90 club — 50% shooting from the field, 40% from three, 90% from the foul line.

We’ll get our next chance to see Barcello Saturday night when BYU has a tough game at 15-2 San Francisco.