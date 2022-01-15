BYU Picks Up Huge Road Win Over San Francisco

BYU staged a second half comeback and withstood a missed San Francisco three at the buzzer to beat the Dons 71-69 in the Bay area Saturday night.

Alex Barcello led BYU with 18 points and senior backcourt mate Te’Jon Lucas chipped in 12. Fousseyni Traore more than held his own versus USF’s tall frontline, finishing with 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Freshman Atiki Ally Atiki also gave valuable minutes off the bench with 4 points and 2 blocks.

BYU went into the half down one, but San Francisco opened up a 10-point lead behind star guard Jamaree Bouyea. BYU continued to limit USF’s three-point shooters and made enough plays offensively down the stretch to finally take the lead with under two minutes left.

USF came into the game as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation, and BYU held them to 3-23 from distance. BYU allowed 14 offensive rebounds, but made some big rebounds down the stretch in key moments.

This game was BYU’s first Quad one game of the season to go along with a nation-leading six quad two wins. BYU still has 12 regular season games to go, but they are 15-4 and have done enough where you can safely lock BYU into the NCAA Tournament barring an epic collapse. USF came into the game 15-2 and 31 in NET.

BYU goes back home next week for games versus San Diego and Portland.