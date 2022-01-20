How to watch BYU Basketball vs. San Diego

BYU Basketball returns to the Marriott Center to face the San Diego Toreros on Thursday night.

BYU returns home after a 1-1 road trip. The Cougars lost at Gonzaga last Thursday, then pulled off a great win at San Francisco on Saturday. BYU erased a double digit deficit and came back to win, 71-69. The Cougars are now 15-4 overall with a 3-1 record in WCC play.

USD is 10-7 overall with a 3-1 conference record. The Toreros were last in action on their home court Saturday against LMU. They won, 70-65. BYU and USD are scheduled to play each other just this once in the regular season.

If you’ll be at the Marriott Center, don’t forget to bring proof of COVID vaccination, or a negative COVID test. If you won’t be in attendance, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Jan. 20, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

Pre and Post-Game Coverage:

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game.

Radio Coverage:

