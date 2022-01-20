3-Star Florida WR Dom Henry To Take Official Visit to BYU

BYU has offered 2022 3-Star WR Dom Henry of Nease HS (Ponte Verde, Florida) a scholarship. Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports was the first to report the offer and that Henry will visit BYU the last weekend of January on an official visit. Henry confirmed to me that he will visit that day.

Henry led the state of Florida with 1,590 receiving yards and added 81 receptions, 13 receiving touchdowns, and 1 punt return TD. He is 5-foot-10 and according to his HS coach clocked a 4.4 40-time twice this summer at UNC-Charlotte this past summer.

When I asked Henry what he liked about BYU he said, “I like that BYU throws the ball a lot and it’s a religious school.”

Henry reports offers from Army, Air Force, and a handful of other schools. Henry came into the season coming off a hip injury, which prevented his recruiting from really taking off.

Henry plays at the 7A level and was named the All-NewsJax Offensive player of the year. BYU will get a chance to host him the weekend before National Signing Day (February 2) in an effort to add him to the 2022 recruiting class. Henry has flown under the radar, and BYU has a chance to add a speedy WR to the roster that led the entire state of Florida in receiving yards.

You can watch Henry’s senior year highlights below.