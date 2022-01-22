How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Portland

BYU Basketball has a home game Saturday night against the Portland Pilots.

BYU beat San Diego on Thursday night, 79-71 to get to 16-4 on the season, 4-1 in WCC play. BYU was scheduled to open conference play at Portland, but that game was postponed due to COVID protocols within the Pilots’ program. It remains to be seen if/when that second game between BYU and Portland happens.

Portland, under first-year head coach Shantay Legans, are 10-8 on the season. The Pilots are 1-2 in the WCC. Their lone conference win came at Pepperdine last week. Portland most recently played at LMU on Mon. Jan. 17, losing 70-58. The game at BYU will mark Portland’s sixth road game in a row, the fourth in conference play

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center, here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 22, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

Pre and Post-Game Coverage:

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game.

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.