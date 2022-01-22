BYU Takes Care of Business in Home Win Over Portland

BYU had another slow start but a strong second half fueled the Cougars in a 78-65 win over Portland Saturday night.

Te’Jon Lucas led BYU with 16 points, including 15 in the first half, and added 7 assists. Seneca Knight matched his season high for the second straight game 14 points off the bench, Fousseyni Traore had another double double with 13 points and 10 boards, and Caleb Lohner chipped in 13 points as well.

BYU was down for much of the first half, but ended on a run in the final minute to go up 39-34 into the break. BYU for the game shot 50% from the field and 41% from the three-point line. BYU had only 9 turnovers on the night and outrebounded the Pilots 41-28.

BYU moves to 17-4 overall and 5-1 in WCC play. The Cougars head to California next week for road games at Santa Clara and Pacific.