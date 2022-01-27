How to watch BYU Basketball at Santa Clara

BYU Basketball is back on the road this week. Thursday night, the Cougars will play at 12-7 Santa Clara.

BYU last played on Saturday at the Marriott Center. The Cougars defeated the visiting Portland Pilots, 78-65. BYU has won three in a row now, after losing to Gonzaga on Jan. 13. Their overall record is 17-4, while they are 5-1 in WCC play.

The Santa Clara Broncos last played on Saturday, as well. It was a home game for them, and they defeated the San Diego Toreros in overtime, 78-74. Santa Clara is 2-2 in conference play, with their other win coming at Pacific, and their two losses coming at the hands of Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga.

ESPN’s FPI says BYU’s got about a 50 percent chance of winning or losing. To see how it plays out, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Jan. 27, 9:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPNU

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Flemming (play-by-play)

Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.