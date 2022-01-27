 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch BYU Basketball at Santa Clara

New, 1 comment

BYU’s first of two away games this week is at Santa Clara Thursday night.

By Mary Blanchard

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 20 San Diego at BYU Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BYU Basketball is back on the road this week. Thursday night, the Cougars will play at 12-7 Santa Clara.

BYU last played on Saturday at the Marriott Center. The Cougars defeated the visiting Portland Pilots, 78-65. BYU has won three in a row now, after losing to Gonzaga on Jan. 13. Their overall record is 17-4, while they are 5-1 in WCC play.

The Santa Clara Broncos last played on Saturday, as well. It was a home game for them, and they defeated the San Diego Toreros in overtime, 78-74. Santa Clara is 2-2 in conference play, with their other win coming at Pacific, and their two losses coming at the hands of Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga.

ESPN’s FPI says BYU’s got about a 50 percent chance of winning or losing. To see how it plays out, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Thurs. Jan. 27, 9:00 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

  • ESPNU

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Dave Flemming (play-by-play)
  • Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

More From Vanquish The Foe

Loading comments...