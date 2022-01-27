How to watch BYU Basketball at Santa Clara

BYU Basketball is back on the road this week. Thursday night, the Cougars will play at 12-7 Santa Clara.
BYU last played on Saturday at the Marriott Center. The Cougars defeated the visiting Portland Pilots, 78-65. BYU has won three in a row now, after losing to Gonzaga on Jan. 13. Their overall record is 17-4, while they are 5-1 in WCC play.
The Santa Clara Broncos last played on Saturday, as well. It was a home game for them, and they defeated the San Diego Toreros in overtime, 78-74. Santa Clara is 2-2 in conference play, with their other win coming at Pacific, and their two losses coming at the hands of Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga.
ESPN’s FPI says BYU’s got about a 50 percent chance of winning or losing. To see how it plays out, here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Thurs. Jan. 27, 9:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA
Game Notes:
Channel:
- ESPNU
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave Flemming (play-by-play)
- Sean Farnham (analyst)
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
