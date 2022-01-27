BYU Loses to Santa Clara on Last-Second Shot

Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams made a shot with less than a second to go to beat BYU 77-76 Thursday night in Santa Clara.

BYU led 74-70 with under a minute to go, but late miscues from the Cougars cost them the game. BYU had two turnovers in the final minute that led to 5 Santa Clara points, and Spencer Johnson missed the front end of the 1-1 with under 7 seconds left that allowed Santa Clara to win the game.

Alex Barcello led BYU with 20 points and Te’Jon Lucas had 17 while Fousseyni Traore had another double double with 10 points and 15 boards.

The loss wasn’t a bad one — Santa Clara is a good team and this could end up as a Quad One game when the season is over — but BYU blew it down the stretch and had every opportunity to win it.

BYU moves to 17-5 on the season and plays at Pacific Saturday.