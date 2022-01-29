How to watch BYU Basketball at Pacific

BYU Basketball will be in Stockton, California Saturday night to play the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars come in to the matchup with the Tigers off a tough loss at Santa Clara. A close game from start to finish, BYU made some late critical errors, and ended up losing at the last second, 77-76. It’s BYU’s second loss in the WCC, where their record is now 5-2. Overall, the Cougars are 17-5.

Pacific is 5-13 overall and 0-4 in conference play. They are on a seven game losing streak. The Tigers last played on Thursday at Portland, losing 64-56. BYU and Pacific did meet once already this season, opening up WCC play on Jan. 6 at the Marriott Center. BYU won, 73-51.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Alex G. Spanos Center, Stockton, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPNU

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Eric Rothman (play-by-play)

Richie Schueler (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

