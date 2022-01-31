3-Star Florida WR Dom Henry Commits to BYU

BYU added a Wide Receiver to its 2022 recruiting class as 3-Star WR Dom Henry committed to BYU ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. He announced his commitment via his social media.

Dom committed to BYU after taking an official visit to BYU this past weekend. He is a mid-level 3-Star prospect by 247 Sports and chose BYU over offers from Army, Air Force, and others.

Henry led the state of Florida with 1,590 receiving yards and added 81 receptions, 13 receiving touchdowns, and 1 punt return TD. He is 5-foot-10 and according to his HS coach clocked a 4.4 40-time twice this summer at UNC-Charlotte this past summer.

When I asked Henry a couple weeks ago what he liked about BYU he said, “I like that BYU throws the ball a lot and it’s a religious school.”

Henry plays at the 7A level and was named the All-NewsJax Offensive player of the year. Henry flew under the radar since his High School (Nease HS) was a bottom-feeder at the Florida level up until a couple years ago. Now, BYU adds a speedy WR to the roster that led the entire state of Florida in receiving yards.

Henry will join BYU for the 2022 season and joins a WR room that consists of Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney, Keanu Hill, Brayden Cosper, Kody Epps, Chase Roberts, and others.

You can watch Henry’s senior year highlights below.