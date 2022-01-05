BYU Adds Stanford Fullback Transfer Houston Heimuli

After adding Cal RB transfer Christopher Brooks, BYU also announced that Stanford fullback Houston Heimuli has also transferred to Provo. Heimuli is a grad transfer and enrolled in school for Winter semester, meaning he can participate in Spring ball.

Back in blue

Excited to get to work pic.twitter.com/QRFf76nbwU — Houston Heimuli (@HHeimuli) January 5, 2022

Heimuli was a member of Stanford’s football team from 2017-2021 and a product of Bountiful High School. He was primarily a blocking fullback and was a team captain at Stanford this past season. Heimuli is 5-foot-11, 265 pounds and will bring some beef to BYU’s backfield. BYU already has Masen Wake who they use at fullback, so adding Heimuli will add some serious punch in the backfield.

Heimuli earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2020 and has played in 42 career games. He didn’t touch the ball much at Stanford, but he showed the ability in high school to run the ball. I expect BYU to use Heimuli has a lead blocker and a short yardage back when BYU needs tough yards.

Houston is the son of former BYU running back Lakei Heimuli (1983-86). He will be a sixth-year senior in 2022 and have one year of eligibility remaining.