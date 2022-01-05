BYU WR Gunner Romney Announces He Will Return to BYU in 2022

The good news continues to roll in as WR Gunner Romney announced he would return to BYU for a fifth season in 2022.

Romney is one of BYU’s best offensive weapons, with 1,900 receiving yards in his career to go along with 117 receptions and 9 touchdowns. He only played in 8 games this season due to injuries, but he finished second on the team in receiving yards (594) and third in receptions (34).

BYU loses Neil Pau’u and Samson Nacua as top WR contributors, but Gunner and Puka Nacua will form an elite 1-2 punch at wideout. Keanu Hill was fourth in receiving yards for BYU this year and looks like the primary third option, while young guys such as Chase Roberts, Kody Epps, Brayden Kosper and others will take on bigger roles. 4-Star WR Cody Hagen signed with BYU in the 2022 class as debating whether he will go straight on a mission or play a year first.

With Hall back at QB, Cal transfer Christopher Brooks in at RB, a deep group of WRs, and a talented offensive line, BYU’s offense could be better next season even without Tyler Allgeier.