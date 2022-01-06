How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Pacific

After an unplanned bye week, BYU Basketball will be back in action at the Marriott Center Thursday night, against the visiting Pacific Tigers.

BYU (12-3) was meant to open conference play against Portland on Jan. 1, but that game was postponed due to COVID protocols within the Portland program. This means that Thursday night’s game will mark the West Coast Conference opener for BYU. The Cougars last played on Dec. 29 against the Division II Westminster Griffins, winning 65-53, despite being down a few starters. Hopefully the team was able to recuperate during the week off.

The Pacific Tigers are 5-9 on the year. They were meant to have played Santa Clara and Pepperdine already, but those games, scheduled for last week, were postponed due to COVID protocols, so Thursday will be the WCC opener for Pacific as well. Pacific’s last game (a 73-53 loss at Cal_ was back on Dec. 22. The Tigers have lost three in a row.

If you won’t be at the game in Provo, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Jan. 6, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Spencer Linton (courtside)

Pre and Post-Game Coverage:

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on BYUtv with Jarom Jordan and Tyler Haws. Post-game coverage will follow immediately after the game.

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.