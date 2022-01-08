How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Saint Mary’s

BYU Basketball’s got a test coming up when the Saint Mary’s Gaels visit the Marriott Center on Saturday night.

After a postponed game at Portland, BYU Basketball kicked off WCC play with a win over Pacific Thursday night in Provo, 73-51 the final score. BYU ended up shooting 48 percent from three on the night, which was good, since they turned the ball over 17 times. Thursday’s win brought the Cougars’ overall record to 13-3.

Saint Mary’s will be coming into the game against BYU off a COVID pause. They were meant to have played San Francisco and Santa Clara, but those games were postponed. The last game Saint Mary’s played was on Dec. 28 against Yale in Moraga. The Gaels won that one, 87-60, to bring their record to 12-3.

SMC will definitely be some of the Cougars’ toughest competition thus far — This one could mean a lot, come March, especially if COVID postponements and cancellations keep happening like they are. It is also worth noting that BYU’s next scheduled game after Saturday is at the no. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Thursday.

If you are not going to be at the Marriott Center, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 8, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Eric Rothman (play-by-play)

Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

