Defense Carries BYU in Win Over Saint Mary’s

BYU’s defense stymied Saint Mary’s the whole night and BYU got enough offensive spurts in a 52-43 win Saturday night over the Gaels in Provo.

Saint Mary’s jumped out to a 7-0 lead but BYU held the Gaels scoreless for 10 minutes afterwards to take the lead. BYU went into halftime up 28-16 after scoring 19 points in the final 7 minutes of the first half. BYU held Saint Mary’s to 29.8% shooting and forced the Gaels into 19 turnovers.

Te’Jon Lucas was the lone BYU player in double figures with 10 points, Trevin Knell and Fousseyni Traore each scored 9 and, Alex Barcello and Seneca Knight both chipped in 8. BYU’s frontline held their own against Saint Mary’s bigger frontcourt, with Fouss grabbing 11 rebounds and Atiki blocking 3 shots off the bench.

BYU moves to 14-3 on the season and picked up their sixth Quad Two NET win of the season, which is the most in the nation. BYU has yet to play a Quad One game yet, but they’ll two shots next week when hit the road to play at Gonzaga and San Francisco.