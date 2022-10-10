BYU To Wear New Helmet Versus Arkansas

After wearing a new blackout helmet versus Notre Dame, BYU announced Monday that they will wear a new royal helmet featuring a custom painted cougar on the side versus Arkansas.

One side will feature the classic stretch Y with mountains while the other side will have a cougar. The helmets will also have white face masks. BYU will wear white jerseys and white pants with royal trim.

BYU has worn a different uniform combination in each game so far this season, including royal blue in three of them. BYU wore navy versus USF and Wyoming and black versus Notre Dame.

BYU introduced the new all royal and all navy helmets last season, and has once again introduced two new helmets this season. BYU will have worn 4 different helmets this season after the Arkansas game, with the white helmet with royal trim surprisingly absent.

BYU-Arkansas will kickoff at 1:30 pm MT on ESPN.