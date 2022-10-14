BYU vs. Arkansas: Odds, Betting Lines and Computer Predictions

4-2 BYU hosts 3-3 Arkansas Saturday afternoon with both teams looking to get back on track. BYU is coming off a loss to Notre Dame while the Razorbacks have lost three in a row, all to SEC teams. The game kicks off at 1:30 MT on ESPN.
Lines and Odds
The line for the game has swung in both directions. BYU opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but Arkansas moved to a 1.5-point favorite after Sam Pittman said Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson was expected to return from a head injury. As of this writing, the line is at a pick ‘em at most locations with the over/under at 67.
Predictive Rankings
Sagarin’s rankings see both teams evenly matched, with Arkansas ranked 40 and BYU 42. With home field advantage, Sagarin favors BYU by 1.5.
Billingsley also see both teams right next to each other, with BYU at 25 and Arkansas 28. BYU is favored by 3 in the projections.
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives BYU a 63.6% win probability. BYU is ranked 46 in FPI and Arkansas 50.
Massey’s composite ratings combine 36 different rating sites and combine them into one composite ranking. It doesn’t give score predictions, but it ranks BYU 37 and Arkansas 43.
Betting Nuggets
- After opening 2-0 against the spread, BYU has not covered in its last 4 games. BYU is 2-4 on the year ATS.
- The Razorbacks have tracked the exact same way — opened 2-0 ATS, but haven’t covered in their last four games.
- BYU is 1-8 ATS in their last 9 SEC games, with the lone cover coming in a 2019 win at Tennessee as a 3.5-point underdog.
