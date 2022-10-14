BYU vs. Arkansas: Odds, Betting Lines and Computer Predictions

4-2 BYU hosts 3-3 Arkansas Saturday afternoon with both teams looking to get back on track. BYU is coming off a loss to Notre Dame while the Razorbacks have lost three in a row, all to SEC teams. The game kicks off at 1:30 MT on ESPN.

Lines and Odds

The line for the game has swung in both directions. BYU opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but Arkansas moved to a 1.5-point favorite after Sam Pittman said Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson was expected to return from a head injury. As of this writing, the line is at a pick ‘em at most locations with the over/under at 67.

Predictive Rankings

Sagarin

Sagarin’s rankings see both teams evenly matched, with Arkansas ranked 40 and BYU 42. With home field advantage, Sagarin favors BYU by 1.5.

Billingsley

Billingsley also see both teams right next to each other, with BYU at 25 and Arkansas 28. BYU is favored by 3 in the projections.

ESPN

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives BYU a 63.6% win probability. BYU is ranked 46 in FPI and Arkansas 50.

Massey’s composite ratings combine 36 different rating sites and combine them into one composite ranking. It doesn’t give score predictions, but it ranks BYU 37 and Arkansas 43.

Betting Nuggets