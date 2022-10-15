How to watch BYU Football vs. Arkansas

Homecoming’s Saturday afternoon for BYU and it brings what will likely be the toughest game remaining on the schedule as the SEC’s Arkansas Razorbacks are in Provo.

Arkansas, who fell out of the top 25 a couple of weeks ago, is 3-3 on the year. They last played at Mississippi State on Saturday, losing 40-17. That was their third loss in a row, after starting the season with three wins.

BYU is at 4-2 after a loss in Las Vegas to Notre Dame last week. The final score in Sin City was 28-20. That loss knocked the Cougars out of the top 25.

Saturday marks the first meeting on the football field for these two teams. BYU is 4-6 all-time against SEC teams. If you won’t be at LaVell Edwards Stadium, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Oct. 15, 1:30 p.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

ESPN

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Pasch (play by play)

Dusty Dvoracek (analyst)

Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (11:30 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

