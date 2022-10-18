Former BYU Cougars Making Splash in NFL

The BYU Cougars have enjoyed a run of success with putting players into the NFL. Five total Cougars have been drafted in the last two drafts, including the second overall pick of the first round in the 2021 draft in Zach Wilson. This season, several BYU alums have shined for their respective NFL teams.

Taysom Hill, Saints

The mystique of Taysom Hill continues. Two weeks ago, he basically single-handedly beat the Seattle Seahawks. He ran for 112 yards, passed for 22 yards, returned three kickoffs for 69 yards, and accounted for four touchdowns.

TAYSOM HILL



TO THE HOUSE



BEST GAME OF HIS LIFE pic.twitter.com/UMnv205njL — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) October 9, 2022

He made history as the Saints’ Mr. Everything. He continues to give New Orleans a boost as they experience health problems at quarterback with Jameis Winston. Hill is now listed as a tight end.

Taysom Hill and Sweetness.



That's it. pic.twitter.com/QpalZAsbAV — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 11, 2022

Zach Wilson, Jets

After a brutal rookie season, things are trending upwards for the Jets quarterback. After missing the team’s first three games, Wilson has helped the Jets to a three-game winning streak including two big road wins at Pittsburgh and Green Bay. While he isn’t lighting up the box score with big stats, he is doing enough to guide New York to a 4-2 start.

Against the Steelers, down by three late in the fourth quarter, he led a 10-play, 65-yard drive that ended with the game-winning touchdown. He still isn’t a polished product but as long as the team keeps winning, no one will complain.

Jamaal Williams, Lions

For a stretch, Williams led the entire NFL in rushing touchdowns. He is now second, recently overtaken by Nick Chubb of the Browns. With Detroit’s main running back, D’Andre Swift, experiencing health issues, Williams has been called on to do more. And he has delivered.

In three of the five games this season, Williams has notched two rushing touchdowns. He has been something of a fantasy darling. He ran wild for 108 yards in their 48-45 loss to the Seahawks a few weeks ago. This is trending towards being the best season of his six-year career so far.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

While Allgeier is not getting the same amount of playing time and touches Williams is in Detroit, he is making the most of it. He rushed for 84 yards on just 10 carries on October 2 against the Browns. He is second on the team with 235 rushing yards thus far and seems to fit their scheme as a change-of-pace back.

Fred Warner, 49ers

Warner somewhat quietly has become one of the most solid linebackers in all of football. He has opened up his career with four-straight 100-plus tackle seasons. He is well on his way to doing it for a fifth straight year, with 44 already. His best game thus far came against the Panthers on October 9, notching half of a sack, along with nine tackles, a tackle for loss and two QB hits.

Plenty of other Cougars are on NFL rosters around the league. Some will play more as they gain experience. This is one of the best eras of BYU football in regards to presence in the NFL.