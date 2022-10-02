BYU Moves Up to 16 in AP and Coaches Polls

Following a 12-point win over Utah State Thursday night, BYU moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and 16 in the Coaches Poll.

Having played a weaker opponent, BYU needed help around them to make any movement, and they got about as much as help as they could’ve asked for with teams ranked 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23 and 24 all losing.

BYU extended its streak of being ranked inside the AP Top 25 to 14 consecutive weeks, and 35 of the last 39 weeks overall.

Up next, BYU travels to Las Vegas to take on Notre Dame in the Shamrock Series. The Irish had a bye last week and have had two weeks to prepare for BYU. After starting the year ranked No. 5, Notre Dame’s season got off to a rough start, losing its starting quarterback for the year to a shoulder injury in a five-point loss at home to Marshall in Week 2. They rebounded with back-to-back wins over Cal and North Carolina, but there are still questions about the Irish.

The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT and be broadcast on NBC.