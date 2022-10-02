BYU Opens as 3-Point Underdog Versus Notre Dame

#16 BYU heads to Las Vegas Saturday versus Notre Dame and opened as a slight underdog versus the Fighting Irish. Circa Sports released its Week 6 opening lines and has Notre Dame as a 3-point favorite. The over/under is 51.5.

College Football

Week 6 Opening Lines



Opening App Limits: $5K Sides, $2K Totals pic.twitter.com/jgDDLJM3mM — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) October 2, 2022

After an 0-2 start, Notre has won their last two games and is unranked. The Irish had a respectable 21-10 road loss to Ohio State in the season opener, but followed that up with a home loss versus Marshall. They beat Cal and North Carolina in their last two games, including a 45-point outburst versus the Tar Heels. Notre Dame is coming off a bye heading into Vegas.

Notre Dame hasn’t lived up to their #5 preseason ranking, but they have recruited plenty of talent and have an extra week to prepare for BYU. They threw for 289 yards and 287 versus the Tar Heels in easily their best offensive game of the season.

BYU-Notre Dame kickoff at 4:30 PT Saturday on NBC.