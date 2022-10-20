Rudi Williams Unveils New BYU Basketball Royal Uniforms

After unveiling new white and navy jerseys in the last month, BYU hoops unveiled the new royal blue jerseys with a little help from senior point guard Rudi Williams.

In the fun video, Rudi said he hacked BYU’s account and decided to leak the royal jerseys.

BYU released the navy jerseys last Thursday and the new white jerseys exactly one month ago.

NEW NEW NEW pic.twitter.com/L62jPee9YQ — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) September 20, 2022

The new royal jerseys look very similar to the white jerseys, with BYU as the script and the BYU basketball logo on the shorts. Early impressions from the twitter comments were that fans overwhelmingly like the jerseys.

BYU will still likely have at least one more jersey, which could be a black alternate. BYU will go with the new jersey rotation starting this season. The first chance to potentially see the new jerseys is the blue/white scrimmage on October 26. BYU has an exhibition game November 2 and opens the season versus Idaho State November 7.

UPDATE:

BYU released uniform photos Thursday afternoon.