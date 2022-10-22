How to watch BYU Football at Liberty

BYU Football is on the road Saturday afternoon to face the Liberty Flames.
Liberty is 6-1 this year with that loss coming back on Sept. 17 at Wake Forest. They last played on Oct. 15, beating Gardner-Webb, 21-20.
BYU is now 4-3 after losing to Arkansas last week. The final score was, 52-35.
This will be the second meeting between the two Independent teams. BYU won the 2019 game in Provo with a final score of 31-24 and Baylor Romney playing QB.
For Cougar fans who aren’t in Virginia, here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Oct. 22, 1:30 p.m. MT
Location:
- Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Virginia
Channel:
- ESPNU
Game Notes:
Spread:
- BYU, -7 per DraftKings*
TV Broadcast Team:
- Kevin Brown (play by play)
- Hutson Mason (analyst)
Pre-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (11:30 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com)
- Tune in to see behind the scenes.
Post-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)
- Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.
Radio Coverage:
Watch Online:
*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
