How to watch BYU Football at Liberty

BYU Football is on the road Saturday afternoon to face the Liberty Flames.

Liberty is 6-1 this year with that loss coming back on Sept. 17 at Wake Forest. They last played on Oct. 15, beating Gardner-Webb, 21-20.

BYU is now 4-3 after losing to Arkansas last week. The final score was, 52-35.

This will be the second meeting between the two Independent teams. BYU won the 2019 game in Provo with a final score of 31-24 and Baylor Romney playing QB.

For Cougar fans who aren’t in Virginia, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Oct. 22, 1:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Virginia

Channel:

ESPNU

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Kevin Brown (play by play)

Hutson Mason (analyst)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (11:30 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

