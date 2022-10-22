2023 DL David Tangilanu Commits To BYU

BYU Football received their latest commitment coming from 2023 defensive lineman, David Tangilanu, announcing his commitment to BYU Friday afternoon.

I wanna give all glory to our Heavenly Father he has truly blessed me.I wanna thank my parents and my loved ones being with me. Without further ado I am committing to the University of Brigham Young University!! @coachsaunders85 @kalanifsitake @CoachPHadley @BYU_CoachJustin pic.twitter.com/r55S1pCKno — David Tangilanu (@DavidTangilanu) October 21, 2022

Tangilanu received an offer from BYU earlier this week after speaking with Kalani Sitake. BYU is the fourth FBS offer Tangilanu received. He chose the Cougars over competing offers from Air Force, Army, and San Jose State.

Tangilanu caught the attention of BYU coaches while attending BYU’s summer camp in June. At the camp, he was named one of the defensive linemen MVPs.

Thank you @BYUfootball and all the coaches at BYU for the great and wonderful camp. Very grateful for being one of the 3 defensive line MVP’s of the camp!! All thanks to the man above☝️ pic.twitter.com/fbWJGYNHz2 — David Tangilanu (@DavidTangilanu) June 16, 2022

Tangilanu is one of several recruits to receive an offer and commit to BYU after attending the summer camp. He joins Pierson Watson, Miles Hall, Saimone Davis, Matthew Fredrick, Andrew Heinig, and Owen Borg in that regard.

Tangilanu preps at Menlo-Atherton High School in Menlo Park, California. The 6’5” 255lbs senior plays on both sides of the ball for the Bears as an edge rusher and offensive tackle. With college strength and conditioning, he could stay on the outside as an edge rusher or move inside to defensive tackle.

He does a nice job of getting off the ball quick and keeps his legs and hands moving to fight through blocks. Shows a great motor to get to the quarterback and doesn’t give up on plays even if the ball is not coming his way. Through 7 games this season, Tangilanu has recorded 41 tackles including five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Tangilanu is the 16th commit in BYU’s 2023 class. He joins Siale Esera, Andrew Heinig, and Stanley Raass as the 4th defensive line commitment.

You can watch Tangilanu’s highlights below.