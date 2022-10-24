BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson

Height: 6-5

Weight: 195

Hometown: American Fork, Utah

Previous Schools: Weber State, Utah Valley, Salt Lake Community College

Class: Junior

Spencer Johnson Player Preview

Spencer Johnson has had a well travelled career in the state of Utah, but now in his third season at BYU he’s set to make his biggest impact yet. Spencer has been one of BYU’s best defenders in his first two seasons in Provo while averaging 5.5 points and knocking down 40% of his threes. With Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas both gone, Spencer is set to step into the starting lineup alongside Rudi Williams in the backcourt.

One question I have for Spencer heading into the year is how he will handle the responsibility of having the ball in his hands more. He was BYU’s third point guard last season, but wasn’t on the floor often without AB or Te’Jon. Even though Rudi Williams will be BYU’s main point guard, Spencer will have more point guard responsibilities and will need to make more decisions with the ball in his hands. Spencer has averaged 1 assist per game in his BYU career and will need to distribute the ball more than he has in past years.

One thing you know you’ll get from Spencer is defensive effort and good shooting. He often guarded the opposing team’s best perimeter player and overall did a nice job. If he can layer some playmaking on top of that then he will be a solid starter in BYU’s backcourt.

Season Expectations: Starter, Team Leader

Spencer is one of the most tenured players on the team. He understands Mark Pope’s system and has played in 61 games at BYU. Now, he’ll be expected to take the jump from rotation player to starter.

I want to see Spencer keep his three-point shooting at 40% and get closer to the 8ppg with the additional shooting volume he will likely get. The most important things I think that Spencer can provide are consistent defense, more assists opportunities, and limited turnovers now that he will likely have the ball in his hands more. If he can provide those in addition to added leadership then he will be a great asset to the team.