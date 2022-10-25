2023 3-Star Big Man Cedric Lath Sets BYU Official Visit

BYU is having a 2023 big man recruit visit campus as Cedric Lath tells me that he will begin his BYU official visit beginning Thursday, October 27. Official visits can last up to 48 hours.

The 6-foot-10, 250 pound big man is rated as a high 3-Star recruit by 247 Sports and the 152nd-ranked recruit in the 2023 class. In addition to BYU, Cedric also has offers from Houston, UCLA, TCU, Kansas State, Arizona State, Illinois, and others.

Cedric took an official visit to Houston earlier this month and is also planning to visit Texas.

Cedric currently preps at Balboa Prep in Escondido, CA and is a native of and grew up in the Ivory Coast in Africa. Cedric started playing basketball just three years ago, but he burst onto the scene this summer on the AAU circuit and has developed quickly. He is a powerful, athletic big man that physically already has the body to play in the Big 12. The first thing that sticks out is the power in which he finishes plays. Cedric finishes hard at the rim and uses his big frame to overpower defenders. Cedric also moves well for his size, which is why he has the caliber of offers he does.

Cedric has some really good schools after him, but BYU is among the favorites. BYU coaches have recruited Cedric for months now, and he can fit into BYU’s frontcourt next season alongside fellow Africa natives Fousseyni Traore and Atiki Ally Atiki.

Cedric still needs offensive development, but he is further along than Atiki was when he came to BYU and would be able to contribute to BYU day one with his physique and rim protection. He has developed rapidly in just three years of basketball, but still has a high ceiling since he is still so new to the game.

Below is how 247 Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein described Cedric back when he watched him in July:

“Dream Vision’s Cedric Lath has seen his recruitment spike in recent weeks with UCLA and TCU joining a list that already included BYU, Illinois, Houston, and Kansas State among others. While no coaches were permitted to attend this camp, he nonetheless made it clear that level of recruitment is justified. Rule number one in a camp setting is those who play hard will stand-out. Lath not only played hard, he imposed his will inside the paint, and did his best to rip the rim down every time an opposing big man failed to live up to his level of intensity or physicality. He’s broadly built in his upper body, explosive and powerful when elevating off of two feet.”

You can watch highlights of Cedric below.