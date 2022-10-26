BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Trey Stewart

Trey Stewart

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Hometown: American Fork, Utah

Previous School: American Fork HS

Class: Sophomore

Trey Stewart Player Preview

After appearing in 11 games last season, Trey Stewart is looking to make a leap in his second year in the program. Trey returned from his mission last offseason and couldn’t break into the main rotation after acclimating to D1 basketball and getting his athleticism back. Now with a year in the program behind him, Trey is ready to make the jump as a disruptive and athletic guard.

Trey is only 6-foot-2 but has a 6-foot-9 wingspan, according to Mark Pope. He is a dynamic athlete that can get up vertically and move well laterally. Trey’s biggest contributions to the team should come on the defensive end. Pope has talked about how he wants to extend his defense and cause more pressure, and Trey can be a key factor in that. Defense alone should get Trey part of BYU’s rotation and onto the floor consistently.

Offense is where Trey can take the next step. He has worked on his outside shooting extensively this offseason and all accounts are that he has improved dramatically, but he needs to translate that in a real game and prove that he can make shots consistently in the flow of BYU’s offense.

Season Expectations: Rotation Player, Key Defensive Piece

Defense will get Trey on the floor, but his offense will determine exactly how much playing time he gets. BYU doesn’t have a ton of interior size, so Trey’s ability to cause havoc on defense will get him minutes and will help ease the pressure on BYU’s front court.

Trey’s defense, length, and athleticism will be an asset to the team. If he can create a little bit off the dribble and hit the three ball at a 35%+ clip, then his minutes will really climb and he could be one of the first guys off the bench and possibly even push his way into the starting lineup. Mark Pope has believed in Trey since he was at UVU — Trey initially signed with Pope at UVU — and this looks to be the year where things start to come together for Trey.

I expect this season to be a breakout year for Trey as we get to see the long, springy guard in action.